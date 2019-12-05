Monday, Dec. 9
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Breakfast menu: Bacon, egg & cheese extravaganza, toast, grits, or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate chunk or chocolate chip benefit bar
Lunch menu: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, potato salad, spinach salad, jazzy apples
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle & sausage griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, carrot cup, ranch dip, orange
Thursday, Dec. 12
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, au ’gratin, roll, green beans, banana
Friday, Dec. 13
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Roast beef or turkey sub with cheese, French fries, peaches, candy cane ice cream cup
