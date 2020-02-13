LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, Feb. 17

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cinnamon toast crunch or cocoa puffs pastry

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar

Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, baby carrots

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache

Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa cup, refried beans, taco salad cup

Thursday, Feb. 20

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Cheesy chicken spaghetti, roll, steamed corn, spinach salad

Friday, Feb. 21

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

