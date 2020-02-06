Monday, Feb. 10
Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancake or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli, cucumbers & tomatoes, brownie
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, black eye peas, roll
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or sausage griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Roast with gravy, steamed rice, roll, green beans, baby carrots
Thursday, Feb. 13
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Spaghetti, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad
Friday, Feb. 14
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, Cajun fries, relish cup, Valentine’s Day ice cream
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
