LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Monday, Feb. 10

Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancake or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes

Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli, cucumbers & tomatoes, brownie

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, black eye peas, roll

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or sausage griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Roast with gravy, steamed rice, roll, green beans, baby carrots

Thursday, Feb. 13

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Spaghetti, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad

Friday, Feb. 14

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, Cajun fries, relish cup, Valentine’s Day ice cream

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

