Wednesday, Feb. 26
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad
Thursday, Feb. 27
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, Cajun sauce, sweet peas, biscuit
Friday, Feb. 28
Breakfast menu: Donuts or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Donuts
Lunch menu: Cheese pizza, corn, baby carrots
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.