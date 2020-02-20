LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Buy Now
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad

Thursday, Feb. 27

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, Cajun sauce, sweet peas, biscuit

Friday, Feb. 28

Breakfast menu: Donuts or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Donuts

Lunch menu: Cheese pizza, corn, baby carrots

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.