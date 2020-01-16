Tuesday, Jan. 21
Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancakes or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar
Lunch menu: Asian chicken, vegetable fried rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated cucumber & tomatoes, brownie
Thursday, Jan. 23
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes au’ gratin, roll, green beans
Friday, Jan. 24
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, ranch dip
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
