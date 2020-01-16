LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancakes or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar

Lunch menu: Asian chicken, vegetable fried rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated cucumber & tomatoes, brownie

Thursday, Jan. 23

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes au’ gratin, roll, green beans

Friday, Jan. 24

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, ranch dip

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

