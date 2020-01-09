Monday, Jan. 13
Breakfast menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, sweet peas
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Breakfast menu: Doughnuts
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Doughnuts
Lunch menu: Roast with gravy, steamed rice, broccoli & cheese, carrot cup, chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Breakfast menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad
Thursday, Jan. 16
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup
Friday, Jan. 17
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
