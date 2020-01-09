LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Buy Now
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, Jan. 13

Breakfast menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, sweet peas

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Breakfast menu: Doughnuts

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Doughnuts

Lunch menu: Roast with gravy, steamed rice, broccoli & cheese, carrot cup, chocolate chip cookie

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Breakfast menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad

Thursday, Jan. 16

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, cheese cup, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup

Friday, Jan. 17

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.