LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Breakfast menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread

Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, corn, spinach salad

Thursday, Jan. 9

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup

Friday, Jan. 10

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, Cajun fries, relish cup

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

