Monday, Jan. 27

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast bread

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache

Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar or stringed cheese

Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

Thursday, Jan. 30

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: To be determined

Friday, Jan. 31

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Roast beef or turkey sub with cheese, cajun fries, relish cup

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

