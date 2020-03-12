Monday, March 16
NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, March 17
Breakfast menu: Donut choice or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Donut choice
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans
Wednesday, March 18
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Beef or chicken tacos, shredded cheese, refried beans, taco salad cup
Thursday, March 19
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup
Friday, March 20
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, green beans, spinach salad
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
