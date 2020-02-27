Monday, March 2
Breakfast menu: Eggs, ham & toast or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate chunk or chocolate chip benefit bar
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas
Tuesday, March 3
Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli & cheese, carrot cup, brownie
Wednesday, March 4
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad
Thursday, March 5
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans
Friday, March 6
Breakfast menu: Cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch pastry or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch pastry
Lunch menu: Fish sandwich, french fries, relish cup
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
