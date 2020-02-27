LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Monday, March 2

Breakfast menu: Eggs, ham & toast or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate chunk or chocolate chip benefit bar

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas

Tuesday, March 3

Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache

Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli & cheese, carrot cup, brownie

Wednesday, March 4

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad

Thursday, March 5

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, roll, green beans

Friday, March 6

Breakfast menu: Cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch pastry or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch pastry

Lunch menu: Fish sandwich, french fries, relish cup

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

