LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, March 9

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans

Tuesday, March 10

Breakfast menu: Cereal bar & string cheese

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, carrot cup, crackers

Wednesday, March 11

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, Cajun fries, relish cup

Thursday, March 12

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, taco salad cup, refried beans, salsa cup

Friday, March 13

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Cheese pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad

(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)

