Monday, March 9
Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans
Tuesday, March 10
Breakfast menu: Cereal bar & string cheese
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, carrot cup, crackers
Wednesday, March 11
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, Cajun fries, relish cup
Thursday, March 12
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, taco salad cup, refried beans, salsa cup
Friday, March 13
Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Cheese pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad
(Note: Canned or fresh fruit, juice and milk choice are available for breakfast daily; canned or fresh fruit are available for lunch daily.)
