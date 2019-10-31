LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Buy Now
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, Nov. 4

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Breakfast menu: Donut choice or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Donut choice

Lunch menu: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, potato salad, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache

Lunch menu: (National Nacho Day) Queso cheese, tortilla chips, beefy taco meat, taco salad cup, salsa, refried beans, applesauce

Thursday, Nov. 7

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, carrot cup, ranch dip, fresh fruit cup

Friday, Nov. 8

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, cajun fries, relish cup, fresh sliced apple

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.