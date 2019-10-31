Monday, Nov. 4
Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread
Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Breakfast menu: Donut choice or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Donut choice
Lunch menu: Chicken & sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, potato salad, spinach salad, pineapple tidbits
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Breakfast menu: Sausage kolache or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage kolache
Lunch menu: (National Nacho Day) Queso cheese, tortilla chips, beefy taco meat, taco salad cup, salsa, refried beans, applesauce
Thursday, Nov. 7
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, carrot cup, ranch dip, fresh fruit cup
Friday, Nov. 8
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, cajun fries, relish cup, fresh sliced apple
