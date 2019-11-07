LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Illustration by Paul Hatton

Monday, Nov. 11

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, sweet peas, pears

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Breakfast menu: Eggstravaganza, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar

Lunch menu: Roast beef with gravy, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, chocolate chip cookie

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, fresh grapes

Thursday, Nov. 14

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, shredded cheese, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, juice rush

Friday, Nov. 15

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup, fresh sliced apple

