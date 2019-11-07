Monday, Nov. 11
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, sweet peas, pears
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Breakfast menu: Eggstravaganza, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar
Lunch menu: Roast beef with gravy, steamed rice, steamed broccoli, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, chocolate chip cookie
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich
Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, fresh grapes
Thursday, Nov. 14
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, shredded cheese, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, juice rush
Friday, Nov. 15
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Breaded chicken sandwich, French fries, relish cup, fresh sliced apple
