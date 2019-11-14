Monday, Nov. 18
Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits, or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, cajun fries, relish cup, apple
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak choice, mashed potatoes, gravy, black eye peas, cornbread, fruit cocktail
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Roasted turkey, cornbread, dressing, gravy, roll, sweet peas, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, candy corn fruit cup
Thursday, Nov. 21
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, au ’gratin, roll, green beans, peaches
Friday, Nov. 22
Breakfast menu: Pop Tarts or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, applesauce
