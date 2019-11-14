LPPS Breakfast, Lunch Menus
Monday, Nov. 18

Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits, or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puffs or cinnamon toast crunch bread

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger choice, cajun fries, relish cup, apple

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak choice, mashed potatoes, gravy, black eye peas, cornbread, fruit cocktail

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes

Lunch menu: Roasted turkey, cornbread, dressing, gravy, roll, sweet peas, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, candy corn fruit cup

Thursday, Nov. 21

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Oven-fried chicken, potatoes, au ’gratin, roll, green beans, peaches

Friday, Nov. 22

Breakfast menu: Pop Tarts or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot cup, ranch dip, applesauce

