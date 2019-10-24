Monday, Oct. 28
Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancake or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated cucumbers and tomatoes, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk choice
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar & yogurt
Lunch menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk choice
Thursday, Oct. 31
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Corn dog, French fries, carrot cup, ranch dip, banana, spooky sundae, milk choice
Friday, Nov. 1
Breakfast menu: Homemade cinnamon rolls or fruit & yogurt parfait, craisins, fruit juice, milk choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit, craisins, fruit juice, milk choice
Lunch menu: Oven fried chicken, potatoes au gratin, seasoned green beans, homemade yeast rolls, apple slices, milk choice
