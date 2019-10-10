lunch.jpg
Monday, Oct. 14

Breakfast menu: Dutch waffle or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puff or cinnamon toast crunch bread

Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk choice

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Benefit bar

Lunch menu: Chicken and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, crackers, carrot cup, ranch dip, potato salad, pineapple tidbits, milk choice

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Wow butter sandwich

Lunch menu: pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fresh fruit cup, milk choice

Thursday, Oct. 17

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, diced pears, milk choice

Friday, Oct. 18

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: roast beef or turkey sandwich with cheese, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, fresh slice apple, milk choice

