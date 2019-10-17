Monday, Oct. 21
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, golden apple wedges, milk choice
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Breakfast menu: Glazed/powdered donut choice or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed/powdered donut choice
Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk choice
Wednesday, Oct. 23
***NO SCHOOL (parent/teacher conference day)
Thursday, Oct. 24
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: TBT Menu (ask your cafeteria which throwback is on the menu)
Friday, Oct. 25
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, LPPS Satsuma peel, milk choice
