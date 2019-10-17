LPPS Menu
Denham Springs Elementary students grab their lunch plates of red beans and rice during Louisiana Lunch Week on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

 The News file photo

Monday, Oct. 21

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, roll, golden apple wedges, milk choice

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Breakfast menu: Glazed/powdered donut choice or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed/powdered donut choice

Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk choice

Wednesday, Oct. 23

***NO SCHOOL (parent/teacher conference day)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: TBT Menu (ask your cafeteria which throwback is on the menu)

Friday, Oct. 25

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, LPPS Satsuma peel, milk choice

