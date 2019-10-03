LPPS Menu Oct. 7-11
Springfield Elementary students wait in line for lunch during the 2018-19 school year.

 File Photo

Monday, Oct. 7

Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes

Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis

Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated tomatoes & cucumbers, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk choice

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar & string cheese

Lunch menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk choice

Thursday, Oct. 10

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken Biscuit

Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup, fresh fruit cup, milk choice

Friday, Oct. 11

*No school Friday (Livingston Parish Fair Day)

