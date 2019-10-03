Monday, Oct. 7
Breakfast menu: Chicken pancake dippers or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated tomatoes & cucumbers, brownie, pineapple tidbits, milk choice
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Breakfast menu: Scrambled eggs, toast, grits or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cereal bar & string cheese
Lunch menu: spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, rosy applesauce, milk choice
Thursday, Oct. 10
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken Biscuit
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, french fries, relish cup, fresh fruit cup, milk choice
Friday, Oct. 11
*No school Friday (Livingston Parish Fair Day)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.