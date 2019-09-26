LPPS Menu Sept. 30-Oct. 4
Springfield Elementary students wait in line for lunch during the 2018-19 school year. 

 The News file photo

Monday, Sept. 30

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttermilk biscuit, green peas, diced pears, milk choice

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Breakfast menu: Glazed breakfast bites or mini powdered donuts or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed breakfast bites or mini powdered donuts

Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk choice

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Breakfast menu: Bacon, egg and cheese extravaganza, toast & grits or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Maple & turkey sausage griddle

Lunch menu: shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fresh pears, milk choice

Thursday, Oct. 3

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, juice rush, milk choice

Friday, Oct. 4

Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, emoji tangerines, emoji potatoes, milk choice

