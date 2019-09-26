Monday, Sept. 30
Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel
Lunch menu: Breaded chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, buttermilk biscuit, green peas, diced pears, milk choice
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Breakfast menu: Glazed breakfast bites or mini powdered donuts or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed breakfast bites or mini powdered donuts
Lunch menu: Korean beef, steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk choice
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Breakfast menu: Bacon, egg and cheese extravaganza, toast & grits or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Maple & turkey sausage griddle
Lunch menu: shrimp poppers, mac & cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fresh pears, milk choice
Thursday, Oct. 3
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Chicken fajitas, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, juice rush, milk choice
Friday, Oct. 4
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal choice
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, relish cup, emoji tangerines, emoji potatoes, milk choice
