Monday, Sept. 16
Breakfast menu: Buttermilk pancakes or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Mini pancakes
Lunch menu: Pork chop or salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, black eye peas, fruit cocktail, milk choice
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Breakfast menu: Cinnamon swirl or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Cini minis
Lunch menu: Orange or teriyaki chicken, vegetable fried rice, broccoli & cheese, marinated tomatoes & cucumbers, pineapples tidbits, brownie, milk choice
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast bar yogurt cup
Lunch menu: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic roll, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, juice rush, milk choice
Thursday, Sept. 19
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Oven fried chicken, potatoes, au’ gratin, roll, green beans, banana, milk choice
Friday, Sept. 20
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fresh red apple, milk choice
