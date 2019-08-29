Tuesday, Sept. 3
Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Baked cocoa puff or cinnamon toast crunch bread
Lunch menu: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, BBQ sauce, roll, green beans, fruit cocktail milk choice
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Wow butter and jelly sandwich
Lunch menu: Pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, spinach salad, ranch dressing, fresh fruit cup, milk choice
Thursday, Sept. 5
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pears, milk choice
Friday, Sept. 6
Breakfast menu: Sausage biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Sausage biscuit
Lunch menu: Roast beef or turkey with cheese po’boy, Cajun fries, relish cup, fresh red apple, milk choice
