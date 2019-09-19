Tuesday, Sept. 24
Breakfast menu: Pancake on a stick or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chocolate benefit bar
Lunch menu: Jambalaya, navy beans, roll, carrot cup, ranch dip, pineapple tidbits, milk choice
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Breakfast menu: Eggs, toast, grits or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Wow butter & jelly sandwich
Lunch menu: Tortilla chips, queso cheese, beefy taco meat, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, jalapeno peppers, fresh apple slices, milk choice
Thursday, Sept. 26
Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza
Lunch menu: Cheesy chicken spaghetti or refried beans & rice (ask your cafeteria which throwback menu they are preparing)
Friday, Sept. 27
Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal
Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit
Lunch menu: Hamburger or cheeseburger, cajun fries, relish cup, fresh fruit cup, milk choice
*Note: Students will be out of school on Monday, Sept. 23, for professional development.
