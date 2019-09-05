food.jpg
Monday, Sept. 9

Breakfast menu: French toast sticks or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Apple or cherry frudel

Lunch menu: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, roll, sweet peas, pears, milk choice

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Breakfast menu: Donuts or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Glazed or powdered donuts

Lunch menu: Soft beef tacos, shredded cheese, salsa, refried beans, taco salad cup, pineapple tidbits, milk choice

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Breakfast menu: Extravaganza, toast, grits or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Pancake or waffle griddle sandwich

Lunch menu: Shrimp poppers mac and cheese, roll, green beans, spinach salad, ranch dressing, sliced peaches, milk choice

Thursday, Sept. 12

Breakfast menu: Breakfast pizza or fruit & yogurt parfait

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Breakfast pizza

Lunch menu: Korean beef steamed rice, carrot cup, ranch dip, steamed broccoli, chocolate chip cookie, milk choice

Friday, Sept. 13

Breakfast menu: Chicken biscuit or cereal

Breakfast in the Classroom menu: Chicken biscuit

Lunch menu: Chicken sandwich, crinkle cut fries, relish cup, fresh sliced apple, milk choice

