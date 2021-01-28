The Livingston Parish Public Schools system has announced its Student of the Year winners for elementary, middle school, and high school.
This year’s Student of the Year recipients are Khloe’ Golden, fifth grade, Juban Parc Elementary (elementary); Sophia Chavers, eighth grade, Albany Middle School (middle school); and Emma Miranda, 12th grade, Albany High (high school).
The winning students are typically honored during a ceremony in the spring, as well as all other Student of the Year winners parish-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.