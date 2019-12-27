Principal of the Year
Freshwater Elementary third-grade teacher Sarah Hodges, left, reviews the completed projects of her students Preslee Zimmerle and Jimmy Burton, as Principal Julie Dugas asks them questions about their work. Dugas was recently named the Livingston Parish Public Schools Elementary Principal of the Year.

 Submitted by Taylor Media

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its Principals and Teachers of the Year for elementary, middle school, and high school.

This year’s Principal of the Year recipients were Julie Dugas of Freshwater Elementary (elementary), Bryan Wax of Denham Springs Junior High (middle school), and Kris Roundtree of The Holden School (high school).

This year’s Teacher of the Year recipients were Michelle Booth of Juban Parc Elementary (elementary), Melissa Belgard of Denham Springs Junior High (middle school), and Eric Fasbender of Live Oak High (high school).

The winning principals and teachers will be officially honored during a ceremony in the spring.

