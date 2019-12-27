The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its Principals and Teachers of the Year for elementary, middle school, and high school.
This year’s Principal of the Year recipients were Julie Dugas of Freshwater Elementary (elementary), Bryan Wax of Denham Springs Junior High (middle school), and Kris Roundtree of The Holden School (high school).
This year’s Teacher of the Year recipients were Michelle Booth of Juban Parc Elementary (elementary), Melissa Belgard of Denham Springs Junior High (middle school), and Eric Fasbender of Live Oak High (high school).
The winning principals and teachers will be officially honored during a ceremony in the spring.
