Livingston Parish Public Schools will host a STEAM Expo on Saturday, March 12, at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
The expo will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With a focus on learning in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, the STEAM Expo is a free community event that will provide engaging displays and activities to increase student and parent awareness and interest in the various STEAM academic fields and careers.
This is the second STEAM Expo sponsored by Livingston Schools. The first event was held in 2020.
"We have been waiting 2 long years to host this event again," said Michael Simmons, director of the DSHS STEM and Robotics Center. "The Expo will have robotics demonstrations, hands-on activities, 3-D Virtual Reality building design by Domain Architecture, K-9 demonstrations from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Arcs and Sparks from DEMCO, and many more amazing displays and interactive activities from community participants."
Superintendent Joe Murphy noted that the district has expanded STEM learning throughout the parish at all grade levels. At the start of this school year, the district partnered with LSU to integrate STEM learning at the middle and elementary school levels.
“By integrating STEM into the curriculum at all levels, our students are allowed more opportunities to think logically, critically and innovatively by learning how to develop solutions for problems,” Murphy said.
