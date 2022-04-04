Livingston Parish Republican Women held its annual fundraising Clay Shoot on March 4, hosted by Riverside Sporting Clays.
The event, which opened in a prayer led by Beverly Ory, was sponsored by 13 individuals and companies. Congressman Garret Graves addressed the crowd with an update from Washington.
Twenty four-man teams competed, with the team sponsored by Clay Hollow, LLC, from Magnolia, Mississippi, emerging victorious. There were also many door prize winners.
Danny Paline of 5 Star Printers, Oak Point Fresh Market, Forte & Tablada, and Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor provided food and beverages throughout the day.
