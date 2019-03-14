Livingston Parish residents recently attended “The Elvis Festival Competition” in Brunswick, Georgia.
During the competition, Janet Boatman, Vance Sutton and Debbie Sutton watched Elvis Presley tribute artist Jayson Alfano, a Louisiana native, take home first place in the non-pro division. They also enjoyed a performance by Jacob Eder, of Georgia.
The next stop for Alfano and Eder will be at the Livingston Council on Aging’s “Elvis - Through the Years” show on Saturday, March 16. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Alfano, Eder, and Richard Wolf of Canada.
The show begins at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each, and COA members may purchase tickets at the Denham Springs meal site, located at 949 Government Street. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call (985) 500-4417.
