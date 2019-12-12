DENHAM SPRINGS -- The people have spoken, and they’ve chosen SADD.
Livingston Parish Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) was voted the winner of Carnahan Andrews CPA’s 8th Annual Christmas Open House and Community Give Back Event.
The social media competition featured four non-profit organizations from the Livingston Parish area, with fans voting on which they believed deserved the grand prize from Carnahan Andrews CPA in Denham Springs.
For winning the fan vote, SADD received a check for $1,250, while the other three non-profits took home $250 apiece. The prizes were awarded during a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5.
Shelby Andrews, owner of Carnahan Andrews CPA, started the give-back event when she purchased her business’ property in 2012. Andrews decided to get social media users involved in the competition about two years later, and her focus since then has been on helping smaller and local non-profits that may not have the budget or manpower of larger ones.
“Non-profits do so much work in our community,” she said. “They work very hard and put in lots of volunteer time. Congress actually set up non-profits years ago because they understand that the government cannot fill the needs of the community — the community must be able to help themselves.”
This is the first time SADD, a peer-to-peer education, prevention, and activism organization aimed at stopping destructive decisions for children, has won the social media contest. Past winners include Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade (2014), the Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs (2015), Mighty Moms (2016 and 2017), and Launch Therapy Center (2018).
Other nominees this year were the Foster Village, a donation center in Walker that equips foster families with gently used/new items and necessities free of charge; FurEver Home Foundation, an organization that helps with the adoption process and rehoming of unwanted pets; and Launch Therapy Center, which serves children and their families with special needs.
But after more than 500 votes from Oct. 15 through Dec. 2, SADD was the clear winner.
Livingston Parish SADD, under the direction of Dylan Ivy and Larry Davis, has a presence in at least 27 schools, either through clubs or programming.
Last school year, SADD added clubs at Doyle High, Freshwater Elementary, Albany Lower Elementary, with four others taking part in SADD programming (Maurepas, French Settlement, Lewis Vincent Elementary and South Fork Elementary).
The new chapters accompanied established ones at Albany High, Denham Springs High, Walker High, Live Oak High, Levi Milton Elementary, Seventh Ward Elementary, and Southside Elementary.
SADD is perhaps best known for its “Rock the Belt” program, which encourages seatbelt safety and awareness by having students compete in a race in which they must put their seatbelts on as fast as possible.
Livingston Parish SADD will soon host a live nativity scene at Train Station Park in downtown Denham Springs on Saturday, Dec. 21. The program, which will be put on by SADD club members, will run from 6-7 p.m.
