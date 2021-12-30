Livingston Parish school system honors retiring executive secretary

Livingston Parish school leaders recently honored long-time employee Rhonda Gremillion, who announced her retirement after more than three decades of service to the school system in a variety of roles, including working directly under four superintendents.
Gremillion, who has served as executive secretary for the past 12 years, said she is retiring this month. She was honored during a special reception on Dec. 9 and again during the School Board’s meeting later that evening.
“Mrs. Rhonda (Gremillion) has been a valued asset to this district, and she will be greatly missed,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Gremillion served as executive secretary under four superintendents: Murphy and former Superintendents Rick Wentzel, John Watson, and Bill Spear. Prior to holding that position, she worked in the district’s accounts payable and human resources departments. Before that, she worked as a paraprofessional at two district schools.
Following a reception, Murphy singled Gremillion out during the Livingston Parish School Board’s meeting on Dec. 9, thanking her for 32 years of service in Livingston Parish Public Schools and for her assistance in his three years as superintendent.
She later received a standing ovation from those in attendance.
“I will always be grateful for Mrs. Rhonda Gremillion,” Murphy said, “and this parish and system should always be grateful for the efforts, the dedication, the fortitude and the determine of Mrs. Rhonda.”
Tina McLin, who had previously worked in the district’s human resources department, was appointed to succeed Gremillion upon her retirement, Murphy said.
