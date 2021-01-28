LPPS Elementary Teacher of the Year

Dana Baier (second from left), a Pre-K teacher at Eastside Elementary, was recently named the 2020-21 Elementary Teacher of the Year for the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.

 Photo Submitted

The Livingston Parish Public Schools system recently announced its Teacher of the Year recipients for elementary, middle school, and high school.

This year’s Teacher of the Year winners are Dana Baier, Eastside Elementary (elementary); Lauren Gourney, Denham Springs Junior High (middle school); and Louis Sansovich, Albany High (high school).

The winning teachers are typically honored during a ceremony in the spring, as well as all other Teachers of the Year winners from across the parish.

