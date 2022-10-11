lunch.jpg

Livingston Parish Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week from October 10-14, 2022.

Each year, Livingston Parish Child Nutrition serves nearly 3 million school lunches to students through the National School Lunch Program. The fun and creative campaign theme, “Peace, Love & School Lunch,” highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success both in and out of the classroom.

