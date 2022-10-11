Livingston Parish Public Schools will celebrate National School Lunch Week from October 10-14, 2022.
Each year, Livingston Parish Child Nutrition serves nearly 3 million school lunches to students through the National School Lunch Program. The fun and creative campaign theme, “Peace, Love & School Lunch,” highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success both in and out of the classroom.
National School Lunch Week will feature some of the students’ favorite menus such as, Whole Grain Chicken Strips and Mashed Potatoes, as well as scratch-made items like Red Beans & Rice, Cornbread, and Yeast Rolls.
“National School Lunch Week is an opportunity to bring education and awareness to parents and students about the many benefits our school lunch program has to offer,” said Sommer Purvis, supervisor of Child Nutrition Programs.
“School lunches offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and milk that meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories and sodium.”
To celebrate, schools have a variety of activities planned throughout the week, including guest servers, art and costume contests. Seventh Ward Elementary will kick-off National School Lunch Week with local Chef Antonio Randazzo of Randazzo’s Italian Market will join that school’s serving line, while Maurepas School has activities planned throughout the week to engage students at every grade level.
“Our Child Nutrition managers and staff began planning National School Lunch Week activities in July before they even returned to campuses, which demonstrates their commitment to our students and the National School Lunch Program,” said Purvis.
The federally funded National School Lunch Program (NSLP) has been fueling students for success for 75 years. Students can enjoy the convenience of a healthy school lunch free of charge for the 2022-2023 school year.
Parents and students can follow the fun on social media using the hashtags #NSLW22, #PeaceLoveSchoolLunch and #SchoolLunch. For more information on National School Lunch Week visit https://schoolnutrition.org/nslw/.
