Elementary students from multiple Livingston Parish schools took home approximately 15 awards during the Louisiana Elementary Beta Club Convention held Feb. 6-7 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire clubs. Full results can be found by clicking here.
South Walker Elementary, South Fork Elementary, Live Oak Elementary, French Settlement Elementary, and Walker Elementary represented Livingston Parish, accounting for four first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, three third-place finishes, two fourth-place finishes and four fifth-place finishes.
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
Apparel Design Elementary (school)
3rd Place: South Walker Elementary School
Black & White Photography Elementary (individual)
2nd Place: Evalyn Smith (South Walker Elementary School )
Color Photography Elementary (individual)
5th Place: Ella Smith (Live Oak Elementary School)
Drawing Elementary (individual)
5th Place: Kendall Vaughan (South Fork Elementary)
Jewelry Elementary (individual)
1st Place: Tara Harper (South Walker Elementary School )
Language Arts 4th Grade (individual)
3rd Place: Christian Juneau (Walker Elementary School )
Language Arts 5th Grade (individual)
4th Place: Catherine Phares (French Settlement Elementary School )
Math 4th Grade (individual)
2nd Place: Christian Juneau (Walker Elementary School )
Onsite Art Painting Elementary (individual)
1st Place: Jocelyn Li (Live Oak Elementary School )
Performing Arts Elementary - Solo, Duo, Trio - Dancer (school)
1st Place: South Walker Elementary School
4th Place: Live Oak Elementary School
Performing Art Elementary Large Group (individual)
3rd Place: Live Oak Elementary School
Portfolio Elementary (individual)
5th Place: Live Oak Elementary School
Pottery Elementary (individual)
5th Place: Bryson Laws (Live Oak Elementary School )
Premier Performer Elementary Dancer (individual)
1st Place: Carley Taylor (South Walker Elementary School )
