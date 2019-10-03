MAUREPAS -- A group of Livingston Parish schools recently teamed up to help someone who spends his days protecting their campuses.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Savant, a school resource officer (SRO) who patrols schools on the southern end of the parish, will soon travel to MD Anderson in Houston to receive treatment for lymphoedema, a chronic condition that causes swelling in the body’s tissues.
To help offset some of the costs, the administration at Maurepas High organized a fundraiser on Oct. 1, selling jambalaya lunches to the faculty and staff at Maurepas, French Settlement Elementary, French Settlement High, and Frost Elementary — schools that Savant patrols on a daily basis.
Along with donations from local businesses — Sue’s Café, Whitehall Grocery, Red’s Restaurant, Brian’s Supermarket, Charlie’s Restaurant, and Hilltop Restaurant — the cost of making the jambalaya was free. And with the help of the Sheriff’s Office, all lunches were delivered “safe and hot.”
In addition to the jambalaya lunches, Maurepas students were allowed to wear a blue shirt for $1 or a blue shirt and a cap for $2.
All told, the fundraiser netted more than $2,300.
Deputy Savant thanked everyone involved for their contributions, singling out Anthony Gregoire and Susan Eubanks for organizing the event.
“Deputy Savant is a great SRO who does well with the schools’ faculty and students, so they wanted to do something to help,” Gregoire said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.