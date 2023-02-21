Livingston Parish middle school students earned multiple awards during the 46th Annual Junior Beta Convention held Feb. 7-10 at the Cajundome in Lafayette.
Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire clubs. Full results can be found by clicking here.
The following Livingston Parish schools won awards: Albany Middle, Holden High, and French Settlement High.
Combined, they earned five first-place finishes, one second-place finish, two third-place finishes, and one fourth-place finish.
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
Book Battle Junior (school)
1st Place: Albany Middle School
Engineering Junior (school)
1st Place: Holden High School
Fiber Arts Junior (individual)
1st Place: Caragen Catlin (Albany Middle School)
Language Arts 6th Grade (individual)
2nd Place: Abigail Lamy (Albany Middle School)
Marketing and Communications junior (school)
3rd Place: Holden High School
Performing Arts Junior - Solo, Duo, Trio - Instrumentalist (school)
4th Place: French Settlement High School
Performing Arts Junior Small Group (school)
3rd Place: Albany Middle School
1st Place: Holden High School
Recyclable Art Junior (individual)
1st Place: Haiden Latimer (French Settlement High School)
