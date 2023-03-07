Livingston Parish high school students earned multiple awards during the 74th Annual Senior Beta Convention held Feb. 15-17 at the Raising Cane’s Center in Baton Rouge.
Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire clubs. Full results can be found by clicking here.
The following Livingston Parish schools were recognized: Albany High, Walker High, Live Oak High, French Settlement High, Maurepas High, and Holden High.
Together, they earned 11 first-place finishes; eight second-place finishes; seven third-place finishes; nine fourth-place finishes; and 14 fifth-place finishes.
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
Apparel Design Senior (school)
Fifth Place: Albany High School
Book Battle Senior (school)
Fifth Place: Walker High School
Character Performance (school)
First Place: Walker High School
Fifth Place: Live Oak High School
Color Photography Division II (individual)
Third Place: Reaghan McMorris (French Settlement High School)
Digital Art Division I (individual)
Fourth Place: Jacob Wempren (Holden High School)
Digital Art Division II (individual)
First Place: Autumn Herring (Walker High School)
Drawing Division I (individual)
First Place: Gabrielle Sibley (French Settlement High School)
Engineering (school)
First Place: Walker High School
Fifth Place: Maurepas High School
Fiber Arts Division I (individual)
Second Place: Mackenzie Scott (Walker High School)
French 9th Grade (individual)
Fifth Place: Louis Rodriguez (Maurepas High School)
Hand Drawn Anima Division I (individual)
Fifth Place: Robert Benge (Holden High School)
Hand Drawn Anime Division II (individual)
Second Place: Lacey Schaefer (Walker High School)
Fifth Place: Isabella Babin (Albany High School)
Jewelry Division I (individual)
Fifth Place: Mallorie Wingert (Walker High School)
Language Arts 10th Grade (individual)
Fourth Place: Sasha Caruso (Walker High School)
Living Literature (school)
Fourth Place: Albany High School
Mixed Media Division II (individual)
First Place: Autumn Herring (Walker High School)
Third Place: Ariana Shaffett (Albany High School)
Onsite Painting Division II (individual)
First Place: Lacey Schaefer (Walker High School)
Painting Division I (individual)
Third Place: Presley Efferson (French Settlement High School)
Performing Arts Senior - Solo, Duo, Trio - Variety Act (school)
Fourth Place: Holden High School
Poetry Division I (individual)
Second Place: Laylah Ervin (Live Oak High School)
Poetry Division II (individual)
Second Place: Brooke Foster (Holden High School)
Pottery Division I (individual)
Fourth Place: Sasha Caruso (Walker High School)
Pottery Division II (individual)
Second Place: Anna Bourgeois (Walker High School)
Premier Performer Senior Singer (individual)
First Place: Karisma Quinante (Walker High School)
First Place: Laylah Ervin (Live Oak High School)
First Place: Molly Landry (Albany High School)
Quilling Division I (individual)
Fourth Place: Mackenzie Scott (Walker High School)
Recyclable Art Division II (individual)
Second Place: Addison Forbes (Walker High School)
Fifth Place: Isabella Babin (Albany High School)
Science 9th Grade (individual)
Fifth Place: Olivia Muse (Walker High School)
Sculpture Division I (individual)
First Place: Sawyer Herring (Walker High School)
Third Place: Reagan Scivicque (Albany High School)
Sculpture Division II (individual)
Fifth Place: Lathan Whiddon (Albany High School)
Service Learning Showcase (school)
Fourth Place: French Settlement High School
Show Choir (school)
Second Place: Walker High School
Fourth Place: Albany High School
Spanish 12th Grade (individual)
Fourth Place: Maya Contreras (Albany High School)
Spanish 9th Grade (individual)
Third Place: Leslie Jasso (Holden High School)
Technology (school)
Third Place: French Settlement High School
Three-Dimensional Design (school)
Fifth Place: Live Oak High School
Two-Dimensional Design (school)
Second Place: Walker High School
Fifth Place: Albany High School
Woodworking Division II (individual)
Third Place: William Landrum (Holden High School)
Fifth Place: Jolie Auzenne (French Settlement High School)
