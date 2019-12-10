LIVINGSTON -- Class time isn’t just reserved for the day — the Livingston Parish Public Schools system is making it available at night, as well.
The school system is now taking enrollment applications for an array of Career & Technical Education night classes that will be offered to high school students during the 2020 spring semester, according to a press release.
Classes are being offered in scaffolding, welding, carpentry, electrical, drones, and baking. The application deadline for all night classes — which are free — is Monday, Dec. 16.
In the press release, LPPS Assistant Superintendent Jody Purvis explained the benefits of night classes.
“These classes offer our students who are pursuing a TOPS University preparation path a great opportunity to participate in CTE courses without creating class schedule conflicts,” Purvis said.
“And for our students who are already on a career pathway, these classes offer greater options and diversity than what their daytime class schedules may allow.”
Purvis said the courses allow students the opportunity to earn Carnegie credits and industry-based certifications, which can help them in advance their careers or educational options.
He noted that a $300 stipend will be paid to those students who attain certification in most courses, excluding the baking and pastry class. Students enrolled in the baking and pastry culinary class can receive dual enrollment credit through the Northshore Technical Community College.
The 2020 Spring Night Class offerings include:
- Scaffolding -- Jan. 13 - May 6 on Mondays/Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Walker High School. Admission to the class is available to juniors and seniors only. Students who successfully complete the class can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining certification.
- NCCER Carpentry I -- Jan. 13 - May 6 on Mondays/Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School. Students can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification.
- NCCER Carpentry II -- Jan. 14 - May 7 on Tuesdays/Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Springfield High School. Students can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification. Students must be certified in Carpentry Level I to enroll in this class.
- NCCER Electrical I -- Jan. 14 - May 6 on Tuesdays/Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Live Oak High School. Students can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification.
- NCCER Welding II -- Jan. 14 - May 7 on Tuesdays/Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Live Oak High School. Students can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification. Students must be certified in Welding Level I to enroll in the class.
- Drones -- Jan. 14 - May 7 on Tuesdays/Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walker High School. Students who successfully complete the class can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification.
- Operation Spark I -- Jan. 14 - May 5 on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker. Students can earn half a Carnegie credit and a $300 stipend for attaining IBC certification.
- Baking & Pastry -- Jan. 23 - May 14 on Tuesdays/Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Denham Springs High School. Students who successfully complete the class can earn 1.0 Carnegie credit and dual-enrollment credit with the Northshore Technical Community College.
Purvis said Apache Industrial Services is looking to hire graduating students who complete the scaffolding training course. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has an office in Geismar, Louisiana.
Students interested in registering for one or more of the night classes can do so online at https://tinyurl.com/ctenightsp2020.
For more information on the courses or how to register, students should contact Brandi Desselle at the district office at brandi.desselle@lpsb.org.
