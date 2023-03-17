2022 LPPS STEAM Expo

DEMCO representatives demonstrate the danger of high voltage during the Livingston Parish Public Schools STEAM Expo at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Livingston Parish Public Schools will host its 2023 STEAM Expo on April 29, giving students and their family members an opportunity to experience and access fun hands-on activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math.

The event will be held at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

