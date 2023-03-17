Livingston Parish Public Schools will host its 2023 STEAM Expo on April 29, giving students and their family members an opportunity to experience and access fun hands-on activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The event will be held at the Denham Springs High School STEM & Robotics Center, located at 1129 S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The goal of STEAM education is to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the 21st century by fostering creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. STEAM education helps students to see how these subjects are interconnected and how they can be applied to real-world problems.
Livingston Parish Public Schools aims to help students develop skills that are in high demand in today's job market, such as critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity. This form of education is not only about teaching students how to work with technology, but how to think about the future and to be a responsible and active citizen in a rapidly changing world.
Last year’s event attracted nearly 1,000 community members and more than 40 vendor participants. District organizers anticipate this year’s event to be even larger.
Local businesses interested in participating as event vendors can contact amanda.robinson@lpsb.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.