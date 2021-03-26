Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard wants to make everyone aware of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program.
This scholarship provides assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.
Scholarships of up to $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.
There are no restrictions on the purposes for which the scholarships are spent. The scholarships are not loans and will be awarded as gifts to defray rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education.
The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana; scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana; and students be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students.
Completed applications must be submitted to the Sheriff of the parish of the applicant’s permanent Louisiana residence by April 1.
Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state.
Winners will be announced in May.
Applications have been provided to all high school counselors in Livingston Parish.
