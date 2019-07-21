Motorists with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are sporting a new hairdo.
And they’re doing it for one of their own.
A group of LPSO deputies recently shaved their heads in a show of support for a fellow deputy and his wife, who is battling cancer.
Liz Smith, the wife of LPSO deputy Kevin Smith, was struggling with hair growth stemming from cancer when she made the decision that “it all must go.” On Saturday, it all went as Liz shaved her entire head.
But Liz wasn’t alone. Her husband and his fellow deputies joined her in having their own heads shaved. Photos of the clean-shaven deputies were posted on the sheriff’s Facebook page Saturday night and attracted more than 870 shares and 3,700 likes in 16 hours.
“Today, with a lot of help, [Liz] shaved her head,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in the Facebook post. “And, one-by-one, her husband’s team of LPSO Motors sat in that same chair… and shaved their heads. They said, ‘this family will not go through this battle alone!’”
