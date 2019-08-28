There’s a new D.A.R.E. officer in town.
Mia Terrell, a deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, recently completed her D.A.R.E. training, according to a post on Sheriff Jason Ard’s Facebook page.
Terrell underwent two weeks of “intense and specific training” to complete the program, Ard said in the post. She was presented her D.A.R.E. certificate by D.A.R.E. division supervisors Lt. Charlie Roberts and Sgt. Gene Higginbotham, both of the Sheriff’s Office.
Terrell, who most recently served as a school resource officer, is now one of the three LPSO D.A.R.E. officers as well as the first full-time female D.A.R.E. officer employed by the Sheriff's Office. She described her D.A.R.E. training as, “the best class ever.”
“Our kids are worth it,” she said.
The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program was founded in 1983 and has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the U.S. and more than 50 other countries, affecting the lives of millions of school children across the globe, according to its website.
D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches children from kindergarten through 12th grade how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug-free and violence-free lives.
In the last 36 years, more than 70,000 police officers have taught the D.A.R.E. program to more than 200 million students worldwide – including 114 million in the U.S. alone.
With her training complete, Ard said Terrell will now make the transition from her duties as an SRO into her new role as a D.A.R.E. officer.
