After more than 200 years of combined service to their community, a group of employees from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are turning the page.
The Sheriff’s Office recently recognized nine LPSO employees for reaching retirement. The now-former LPSO employees were honored during a ceremony that included Sheriff Jason Ard and former Sheriff Willie Graves.
The retirees are: Klacy Howze, 34 years; Drexel Robinson, 31 years; Jim Brown, 30 years; Gary Coates, 26 years; Barney McLin, 20 years; Susan Hull, 18 years; Louis Harrell, 16 years; Karen Ortolano, 15 years; and Paul Kimble, 12 years.
Together, they total 202 years of service to the residents of Livingston Parish.
In a statement, Ard said the outgoing LPSO employees have “no doubt earned their retirements.”
“I am so sad to see these individuals go,” Ard said. “We have worked together for so long serving our community. We have been through good times and bad. We have always landed on our feet together. We learned from each other. We watched our families grow.
“Now, these fine folks are on to a new path, one that ‘retired’ LPSO Sheriff Willie Graves says is ‘oh so sweet!’ So, this is bittersweet. We will miss them. But, know they have big plans for life after law enforcement. They will always have a place here as a forever part of our LPSO family.”
