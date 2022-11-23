Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard recently announced the sign-up dates and drop-off locations for the department’s annual Christmas Crusade, which provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish.
Ard’s office and volunteers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys or cash donations Saturday, Nov. 26. Applications to receive gifts will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 30.
Toys are scheduled to be delivered Friday, Dec. 16. Applicants must be home.
The local holiday event has grown much over the last three decades. Former Sheriff Willie Graves and his wife Elaine started the project in 1987, and Ard got involved when he joined the department in 1993.
Since Ard became sheriff in 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families. Last year’s program made the holiday wishes of 1,300 children from 600 families come true.
The sheriff and his wife Erica, who has become the leader of the Crusade, oversee a painstaking process that includes gathering names, screening applicants for qualification, and collecting toys.
Toy donations can be brought to Walmart Supercenters in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as well as the Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs. The last day for toy donations is Dec. 11.
Volunteers will be accepting donations on the following dates:
-- Saturday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Sunday, Nov. 27: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Thursday, Dec. 1: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Friday, Dec. 2: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, Dec. 3: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Sunday, Dec. 4: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Thursday, Dec. 8: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Friday, Dec. 9: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Saturday, Dec. 10: 9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
-- Sunday, Dec. 11: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Donations can also be mailed to: Sheriff Jason Ard's Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA, 70754. All donations are tax deductible.
Applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 through Dec. 9. People can apply at 29225 Woodside Drive in Walker (next to Woodside Landfill).
The age limit is 12 years old and younger.
Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:
-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)
-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted.
-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).
