LPSO Christmas Crusade 2021

Members of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office load bags of toys into a vehicle for the department’s annual Christmas Crusade.

 David Gray | The News

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard recently announced the sign-up dates and drop-off locations for the department’s annual Christmas Crusade, which provides toys to less fortunate children in Livingston Parish.

Ard’s office and volunteers will begin collecting new, unwrapped toys or cash donations Saturday, Nov. 26. Applications to receive gifts will be accepted starting Monday, Nov. 30.

