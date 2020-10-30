Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard will be featured during an episode of The Weather Channel’s documentary series “Storm Stories: The Next Chapter” on Sunday, Nov. 1.
The episode — titled “Louisiana Flooding & Leap Day Tornado” — will air at 7 p.m. locally followed by a rerun at 10 p.m. The episode will be broken into two half-hour stories, with Ard appearing in the first half-hour.
In the episode, Ard will recount his experiences during the Great Flood of 2016, when prolonged rainfall resulted in catastrophic flooding across southeast Louisiana.
Ard, who was recently sworn in as president of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, was Livingston Parish sheriff when the historic flood hit,
From Aug. 11-13, 2016, a slow-moving system — triggered by a collision with warm, moist air in the Gulf of Mexico — dumped up to 30 inches of water in what has since been dubbed the “1,000-year flood.” The heavy rainfall totals led to widespread flash flooding and record river flooding across areas in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi.
The damage was worst in Livingston Parish, where thousands of houses and businesses were submerged in multiple feet of floodwaters. A total of 13 people were killed from the flooding in Louisiana, with 12 of those deaths occurring in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas.
Ard, who was recently sworn in as president of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association, had been Livingston Parish sheriff for four years when the historic flood hit, and he was charged with leading search-and-rescue efforts, evacuating the flooded Detention Center, and responding to countless emergency calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.