More than 60 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into the university’s chapter of the prestigious national honor society, Phi Kappa Phi.
Of that total, four come from Livingston Parish: Kristin Booty and Dalton Cambre of Denham Springs, Madisyn Wasom of Holden, and Jessica Litolff of Livingston.
But the accolades for Livingston Parish natives didn’t stop there.
Awards for outstanding junior students from Southeastern’s academic colleges were presented to five students, including two from Denham Springs: Ainsleigh Lacombe, Denham Springs, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Dalton Cambre, Denham Springs, College of Science and Technology.
Recognized with the Outstanding Freshman Award was Caleb Charpentier of Livingston, while Pedro Jimenez Antenucci of Madisonville was cited as the Outstanding Honor Student.
Faculty, staff, alumni and community members inducted include Instructor of English and Writer-in-Residence David Armand, Southeastern Alumna Leslie Davidson, Human Resources Director Tara Dupre, Mark H. Faust, community member retired from Entergy and adjunct faculty member at Loyola University, Instructor of Communication and Media Studies Elizabeth R. Hornsby, Instructor of Guitar Patrick Kerber, Southeastern Alumna Julie Franz Losche, Associate Professor of Communication and Media Studies Carol M. Madere, Instructor of English Lisa I. Moody, Center for Student Excellence Director Lorett Swank, and Instructor of English and Coordinator of Freshman English Tasha L. Whitton.
To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10 percent of their senior or graduate class or a second semester junior in the top 7.5 percent of his or her class.
Inductees and award winners listed by parish and city include the following:
Ascension
Prairieville: Roni Barzel.
Assumption
Napoleonville: Courtney Daze.
East Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge: Alexis Minor, Brianna S. Poche.
East Feliciana
Slaughter: Rebecca Shields.
Livingston
Denham Springs: Kristin Booty, Dalton Cambre.
Holden: Madisyn Wasom.
Livingston: Jessica Litolff.
Ouachita
Monroe: Ethan Hunt.
St. Charles
Destrehan: Brandon Robichaux.
Luling: Heather Mills, Sierra Wynn.
St. Landry
Opelousas: Angela Thomas.
St. Tammany
Covington: Alan Comardelle II, Erin Alexandra Deen, Aimee Garrett, Taylor Windom.
Folsom: Trent Alford.
Madisonville: Pedro Jimenez Antenucci.
Mandeville: Christian Ennis.
Slidell: Joseph Paul Kahrs, Mary Grace Kelley.
Tangipahoa
Hammond: Autumn Collins, Amanda King, Kiran Shrestha, Tyronee Williams.
Loranger: Ciara Jonkers.
Ponchatoula: Lori Brainard, Mary Anna Jambon, Sarah Salazar, Michael Sewel, Andrew Sherman.
Washington
Bogalusa: Megan Carter, Hannah Staton.
