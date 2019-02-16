WALKER -- High school students caught a glimpse of what their futures potentially hold during the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center’s annual College and Career Day on Friday, Feb. 15.

Approximately 120 students from all nine high schools in the parish attended the event, and each student got the chance to interact with professionals from nearly 40 agencies, colleges, organizations and companies that were on hand.

The event introduces students to the educational requirements, qualifications, responsibilities and salaries that accompany their occupation of choice, LPLTC director Kimberly Albin said. Students visited kiosks in a rotating fashion throughout campus during separate sessions held in the morning and afternoon.

“This is your opportunity to ask questions and learn what’s out there,” Albin told students in the afternoon session before offering some helpful tips on professionalism.

Earlier this year, students were surveyed for their career interests and asked to select five each, Albin said. After arriving at career day, they were then given an itinerary of their listed interests and one they hadn’t selected to give them “awareness of a different field,” a press release said.

During each session, students spoke with professionals from different industries, businesses and colleges and asked questions listed in their itinerary as well as others that came to mind. Students had to write down answers on their sheet as part of an assignment to be turned in later that day and discussed during a future class.

The Literacy and Technology Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker, offers Livingston Parish high school students the opportunity to obtain college credits and/or career and technical education certifications. The program is only open to juniors and seniors.