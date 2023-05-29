Five hundred twenty-nine students were named to the President’s List at Northwestern State University for the Spring 2023 semester.
Students on the President’s List must be enrolled full-time at Northwestern and have a grade point average of 4.0.
Students listed by hometown are as follows:
Denham Springs -- Averie Duran, Abbie Easterly, Ariane Smith;
Walker -- Jessie Cochran, Abigail Whitam
Seven hundred and twenty-seven undergraduate students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at Northwestern State University.
Students on the Dean’s List must be enrolled full time and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.99.
Those named to the Dean’s List by hometown are as follows.
Denham Springs -- Alexis Edwards, Micah Dugas
Walker -- Josie Dial, Mitchell Mayfield
