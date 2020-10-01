Four 4-H members from Livingston Parish participated in the 106th Annual 4-H University that ran June 22-25.
The theme this year was “Ignite Your Vision.”
Normally held over several days on LSU’s campus, this year’s program looked a little different — everything was done virtually. In adherence to restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, elections, contests, and nightly assemblies were all held online.
Emma Gaudet, Amie Lobo, Autumn Herring, and Shane Nettles participated in the contests with other youth from around the state.
Gaudet received a Blue Ribbon in the Environmental Illustrated Talk and was chosen to serve as a State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador this year. Amie Lobo and Autumn Herring were selected to serve on the State 4-H Citizenship Board.
Congratulations to all of the 4-H University participants, volunteers and parents. Thank you for supporting the Livingston Parish 4-H Program.
