BATON ROUGE -- High school students from Livingston Parish took home approximately 21 awards during the Louisiana Senior Beta Club Convention held Jan. 8-10 at the Baton Rouge River Center.
A total of seven Livingston Parish schools accounted for the awards, which were given to the top five finishers in a plethora of categories that covered everything from science and social studies to poetry and photography to Spanish and woodworking.
Awards were given to individual Beta Club members and entire school clubs.
Holden High led the Livingston Parish contingent with five awards, while French Settlement High and Albany High accounted for four awards apiece. Live Oak High and Walker Freshman High each took home three awards, while Maurepas and Walker High rounded out the local schools with one award each.
Livingston Parish schools tallied three first-place finishes, five second-place and third-place finishes, three fourth-place finishes, and five fifth-places finishes.
French Settlement accounted for two of the first-place finishes (three-dimensional design, club, and social studies 12th grade, individual) while Albany High picked up the other (engineering, club).
Listed below are this year’s top finishers from Livingston Parish:
AGRISCIENCE 10TH GRADE (individual)
3rd Place: Gavin Reine (Maurepas High School)
AGRISCIENCE 11TH GRADE (individual)
5th Place: Cali Green (Holden High School)
AGRISCIENCE 9TH GRADE (individual)
2nd Place: Whittney Boley (Walker Freshman High School)
4th Place: Austin Bankston (Holden High School)
BLACK & WHITE PHOTOGRAPHY DIVISION II (school)
2nd Place: Live Oak High School
ENGINEERING (school)
1st Place: Albany High School
3rd Place: Holden High School
5th Place: Walker High School
FIBER ARTS DIVISION II (school)
3rd Place: Albany High School
LANGUAGE ARTS 9TH GRADE (individual)
3rd Place: John Bergeron (Walker Freshman High School)
ONSITE DRAWING DIVISION II (individual)
2nd Place: Ivy Terrell (Live Oak High School)
POETRY DIVISION I (individual)
2nd Place: Brooke Foster (Holden High School)
RECYCLABLE ART DIVISION I (school)
5th Place: Albany High School
SCULPTURE DIVISION I (school)
4th Place: French Settlement High School
SERVICE LEARNING SHOWCASE (school)
4th Place: French Settlement High School
SHOW CHOIR (school)
5th Place: Albany High School
SOCIAL STUDIES 12TH GRADE (individual)
1st Place: Gavin Hughes (French Settlement High School)
SOCIAL STUDIES 9TH GRADE (individual)
2nd Place: Cody Flurry (Live Oak High School)
SPANISH 9TH GRADE (individual)
3rd Place: Anel Galvan (Walker Freshman High School)
THREE DIMENSIONAL DESIGN (school)
1st Place: French Settlement High School
WOODWORKING DIVISION II (school)
5th Place: Holden High School
