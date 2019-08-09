SATSUMA -- Principals and school administrators from across Livingston Parish met at the Suma Professional Development Center late last month for an “Aloha” welcome back to kick off the new school year.
Administrators dressed in Hawaiian-themed attire and enjoyed tropical refreshments during their first meeting of the 2019-2020 school year, which served as preparation for the return to school on Aug. 9.
The group welcomed four new administrators during the meeting, including Supervisor of Instruction Kelly Jones, who had previously served as principal of Denham Springs High School for 11 years. Jones replaced Jody Purvis, who was elevated to assistant superintendent.
Other new appointments include Denham Springs High School Principal Wes Howard, Northside Elementary Principal Ginger Bishop, and South Fork Elementary Principal Misti Thomason.
During the meeting, Superintendent Joe Murphy and central office staff presented relevant policy changes, reviewed the latest scores released by the State Department of Education, and updated participants on the district’s ongoing efforts to fully recover from the 2016 flood.
The group also heard a presentation on this year’s “Assess the Need” campaign, which provides school supplies to needy students throughout the parish.
All teachers and staff in Livingston Parish Schools returned to their campuses on Tuesday, Aug. 6, while students came back on Friday, Aug. 9.
